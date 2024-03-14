×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Maggi Ka Thela: Viral Video Shows Street Vendor Selling Open Maggi And Pasta In Market | WATCH

Viral: The vendor pushes his "thela" through a busy market in the first scene of the video. After that, he weighs the Maggi and places the masala packets on it.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
A street vendor is seen in a viral video selling open Maggi packets
A street vendor is seen in a viral video selling open Maggi packets | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Viral: Foodies have always been fascinated by videos of street sellers selling food products. A video of a street vendor selling open Maggi packages, however, recently went viral on social media and infuriated foodies. The account Chatore_Broothers posted the now-viral video to Instagram.

The vendor pushes his "thela" through a busy market in the first scene of the video. After that, he weighs the Maggi and places the masala packets on it. In addition to Maggi, he is also spotted selling pasta packets that are open. The video's description stated, “Kis Kis Ko Raat Ke 1 Baje wali Maggie. Kis Kis Ko Apni College Ki Canteen wali Maggie. Kis kis Ko Pahado Wali Maggie. Kis kis Ko Yaad Aagayi (Who desires Maggie at midnight? Who wants Maggie from their college canteen? Who would desire the mountain-dwelling Maggie? Who among them recalled?)”

On Instagram, the video received a ton of likes and comments in addition to over 42 million views. One person responded to it by writing, "Ye toh expired maal hoga fix." "Un uncle ki shakal pe likh rkha h expired maal bech rha h," wrote a different user. Another user said, "Well they ain't expired..most of them r rejected because they broke into small pieces..but hnn there can be many expired packs too in it." 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

