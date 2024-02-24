Advertisement

Maharashtra reported 3,626 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest daily count since since February 15, and 37 fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 64,89,800 and the death toll to 1,37,811, a health department official said.

The fresh deaths were lowest since March 8.

The number of recovered patients outnumbered the new cases in the last 24 hours.

As many as 5,988 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 63,00,755, he said.

Maharashtra now has 47,695 active cases.

Maharashtra has reported the lowest daily cases since February 15, when it had registered 3,365 new cases. The number of fatalities in the state was the lowest since March 8, when 22 deaths were reported.

The state has 3,03,169 people in home isolation and another 1,963 in institutional quarantine, according to the official.

The official said Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.09 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,49,99,475, of which 1,45,457 were done in the last 24 hours, he said.

Nandurbar, Akola, Amaravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia districts, and Jalgaon, Dhule, and Amravati municipal corporations (urban areas) did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, he said.

The official said Ahmednagar district reported the highest 805 new infections, followed by Pune at 416, while Mumbai registered the highest five fatalities in the state in the last 24 hours.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune reported the highest 1,267 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Nashik region at 953. Among the other regions, the Mumbai region reported 728 new cases, Kolhapur 517, Latur 98, Aurangabad 36, Nagpur 14 and the Akola region 13, he said.

According to the official, among the 37 fatalities from eight regions, the highest 12 were reported from the Pune region, followed by 10 from the Nashik region.

The Nashik region reported 10 fatalities, Mumbai 6, Kolhapur five and the Aurangabad region four.

Significantly, Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fresh fatalities.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 383 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, while Pune city reported 198 new cases, but no fresh fatality.

Among 47,695 active patients in the state, Pune district has the highest at 12,413, he said.

The official said among 63,00,755 recovered patients across the state, the highest at 10,92,471 were are from Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,89,800; new cases 3,626; total deaths 1,37,811; total recoveries 63,00,755; active cases 47,695; total tests 5,49,99,475.