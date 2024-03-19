×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 14th, 2022 at 11:51 IST

Maha: 17 plastic scrap godowns gutted in fire in Thane, nobody injured

Maha: 17 plastic scrap godowns gutted in fire in Thane, nobody injured

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Thane, May 14 (PTI) Seventeen plastic scrap godowns located in a warehouse complex at Shil Phata in Thane city of Maharashtra were gutted in a major fire early on Saturday, an official said.

There was no report of any injury in the blaze that erupted around 4 am, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Avinash Sawant, said.

Advertisement

"The fire completely destroyed 17 godowns in the complex. A total of four fire engines - two each from the municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai and Thane - were rushed to the spot and the blaze fire was doused by around 9 am," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Cooling operation is currently underway, Sawant said. PTI COR NP NP

Advertisement

Published May 14th, 2022 at 11:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit About Next Film

a few seconds ago
Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Robert Vadra

Gandhis Deserting Amethi,

a minute ago
Fire broke out in shoe factory in Agra

Kohima Fire

a minute ago
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd offers prayers

2 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Withdraws Plea

3 minutes ago
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez vs Messi

4 minutes ago
Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

4 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

7 minutes ago
Unilever ice cream spin-off

Unilever ice cream

7 minutes ago
Adani

JPMorgan on Adani Group

10 minutes ago
Common Dog And Cat Diseases That Pet Parents Should Know About

Dog And Cat Diseases

13 minutes ago
Manushi

Manushi's Udaipur Diaries

16 minutes ago
Bengaluru News: World's Longest Dosa

Longest Dosa

18 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin dips 5.7%

19 minutes ago
PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

19 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Gets Emotional

26 minutes ago
Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather offers prayers

29 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB 2024 schedule for IPL

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  5. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo