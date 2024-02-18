English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 27th, 2021 at 14:57 IST

Maha: 2 coaches of Indore-Daund special train derail at Lonavla; none hurt

Maha: 2 coaches of Indore-Daund special train derail at Lonavla; none hurt

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed at Lonavla hill town station in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, railway officials said.

One trolley (wheel set) each of the second and third coaches from the rear end of the train derailed at around 7.50 am while it was entering a platform at the Lonavla station, located about 80 km from Mumbai, they said.

Advertisement

"All the train passengers are safe. No one was injured," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

He said the train was on way to Daund town in Pune district from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

Relief vehicles were sent to the spot, the official said.

The two derailed coaches were later detached and the rest of the train proceeded on its journey at 9.27 am, he said. PTI KK GK GK

Advertisement

Published September 27th, 2021 at 14:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

14 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

14 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

14 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

17 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

19 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

19 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

20 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

20 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

20 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

20 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

20 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

20 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

20 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: PM Modi to Address BJP's National Convention 2024

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Congress MLAs Register Protest Over Cabinet Reshuffle in Jharkhand

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  3. Trump Unveils Sneaker Line After Getting Slapped With $350 Mn Penalty

    World24 minutes ago

  4. Anmol Kharb seals as the Women's Team wins Badminton Asia Team C'ship

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  5. Jain Muni Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj dies at 77

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo