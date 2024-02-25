English
Updated September 12th, 2021 at 14:26 IST

Maha: 2 dead, 1 injured after slab of building collapses in Thane

Two people were killed and another person was injured after the slab of a 25-year-old four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, civic officials said.

The slab of a flat on the third floor of 'C-wing' of the Khatri Apartments, located in Rabodi area, came crashing down on its ground floor at around 6 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) deputy commissioner Ashok Burpulle said.

After being alerted, a team of local firemen, police and the TMC's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) rushed to the spot and pulled out three people from the debris, he said.

The three injured persons were rushed to a local hospital where two of them died while undergoing treatment, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Rameez Shaikh (32) and Goss Tamboli (38), an official from the TMC's disaster control room said.

Another injured person was being treated at a hospital, officials said.

The Rabodi-based housing complex collectively has 73 flats, Burpulle said, adding that after the incident, occupants of all 24 houses in its C-wing were shifted to a safer place as a precautionary measure.

Following the incident, "the 'C-wing' of the 25-year-old building was sealed", the civic body's RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said. 

Published September 12th, 2021 at 14:26 IST

