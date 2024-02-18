Updated September 7th, 2021 at 10:37 IST
Maha: 212 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths
Maha: 212 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths
Press Trust Of India
- India
- 1 min read
| Image:self
Advertisement
Thane, Sep 7 (PTI) With the addition of 212 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,53,113, an official said on Tuesday.
Besides these new cases reported on Monday, the virus also claimed the lives of five more people, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,322, he said.
Advertisement
The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he added.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,794, while the death toll stands at 3,293, another official said. PTI COR GK GK
Advertisement
Published September 7th, 2021 at 10:37 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.