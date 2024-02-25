English
Updated September 16th, 2021 at 15:59 IST

Maha: 278 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths

With the addition of 278 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,55,368, an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus also claimed the lives of five more people, raising the death toll in the district to 11,359, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,211,while the death toll stands at 3,273, another official said. 

