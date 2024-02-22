Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 26th, 2021 at 09:34 IST

Maha: 298 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 2 deaths

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) With the addition of 298 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,58,041, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of two more persons, pushing the death toll in the district to 11,396, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,717, while the death toll has reached 3,274, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

Published September 26th, 2021 at 09:34 IST

