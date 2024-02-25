Updated September 12th, 2021 at 08:57 IST
Maha: 3 injured after slab of building collapses in Thane
Maha: 3 injured after slab of building collapses in Thane
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) Three people were injured after the slab of a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, civic officials said.
The slab of first floor of the four-storey building located in Rabodi area crashed at around 6 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's deputy commissioner Ashok Burpulle said.
Advertisement
After being alerted, a team of local firemen and regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot and pulled out three people trapped under the debris, he said.
The three injured persons were rushed to a local hospital where their condition was reported to be out of danger, he said.
Advertisement
The building has a total of 73 flats, he said, adding that all other occupants were shifted to safer places.
Civic engineers will examine the building, the official said. PTI COR GK GK
Advertisement
Published September 12th, 2021 at 08:57 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: GG in huge troubleSports 14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.