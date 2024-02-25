Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 10th, 2021 at 21:13 IST

Maha: 3 killed in 2 lightning incidents in Nagpur

Lightning killed three people in two separate incidents in the last 24 hours in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Lightning killed three people in two separate incidents in the last 24 hours in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

In the first incident, which took place on Friday afternoon, Chankapur residents Anuj Kushwaha (20) and Saksham Gotiphode (14) died after being struck by lightning on a football ground, a Khaparkheda police station official said.

In the second incident, which took place in Tarodi village in Mauda tehsil on Thursday evening, a woman named Pushpa Bagde (45) was killed in a lightning strike, while three people sustained serious injuries, an Aroli police station official said. 

Advertisement

Published September 10th, 2021 at 21:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

4 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

8 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

8 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

8 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

8 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

8 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

8 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

8 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

8 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Divya Agarwal's Colourful Mehendi Ceremony

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. Viral Video Sets Perfect example Of 'Jugaad' Netizens Asks Is This Legal

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Joe Root's overseas Test tons

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  4. Masssive Turnout for PM Modi's Roadshow in Jamnagar

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Delhi: Army Orders Probe After Class 10 Student Allegedly Kills Self

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo