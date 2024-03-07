Updated May 2nd, 2022 at 11:51 IST
Maha: 4 injured as car falls into gorge at Malshej Ghat
Maha: 4 injured as car falls into gorge at Malshej Ghat
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Thane, May 2 (PTI) Four people were injured after their car fell into a nearly 50-feet-deep gorge at the Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.
The victims were travelling from Ale Phata to Kalyan town when their car developed a snag in Murbad area.
Advertisement
The car driver lost control over the wheels and it fell into the gorge, an official from Tokawade police station said, adding that the vehicle was badly damaged.
Four of the injured car occupants were later rescued and rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.
Advertisement
Two children travelling in the car escaped unhurt, the official said. PTI COR GK GK
Advertisement
Published May 2nd, 2022 at 11:51 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.