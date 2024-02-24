Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 16:17 IST

Maha: 4-year-old girl knocked down by two-wheeler in Ulhasnagar dies in Mumbai hospital

A 4-year-old girl who was knocked down by a two-wheeler in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on September 10 has died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A 4-year-old girl who was knocked down by a two-wheeler in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on September 10 has died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Nishita Gautam, who was crossing the road at the time, was severely injured in the accident, which took place in Subhash Tekdi area under Vithalwadi police station limits, an official said.

"She was first rushed to Central Hospital in Ulhanagar and then shifted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai where she died on Monday. One person has been detained in connection with the accident," a Vithalwadi police station official said. 

Published September 14th, 2021 at 16:17 IST

