February 26th, 2022 at 19:28 IST

Maha: 60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nashik

The coronavirus caseload in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,75,661 on Saturday with addition of 60 cases, health officials said.



The virus claimed one life during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 8,893.

Of the total number of coronavirus cases reported so far, 2,72,657 were from Nashik city.

The number of active patients stands at 359. 

