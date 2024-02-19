Advertisement

The cumulative coronavirus tally in Maharashtra crossed the 65-lakh mark on Monday with the addition of 2,740 new cases, the lowest since February 9, while 27 patients succumbed to the infection, a daily toll not seen since March 8, a health department official said.

The official said with these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 65,00,617, while the death toll increased to 1,38,169.

The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a significant dip as compared to Sunday, when the state had reported 3,623 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths.

On February 9, Maharashtra had reported 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, while 22 deaths were registered on March 8.

The count of recovered patients outnumbered the new infections.

As many as 3,233 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 63,09,021 and leaving the state with 49,880 active cases, the official said.

The state has 2,99,192 people in home quarantine and another 1,883 in institutional quarantine, he said.

The official said Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.05 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 5,60,88,114, of which 108,216 tests, the lowest in recent times, were done in the last 24 hours, the official said.

In Maharashtra, as many as 11 districts - Dhule, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur (rural areas) and seven municipal corporations - Malegaon, Dhule, Parbhani, Nanded, Akola, Amravati and Chandrapur (urban areas) did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases, he said.

The official said Ahmednagar district reported the highest 569 new infections, followed by Mumbai district at 345, while Satara dsistrict reported the highest nine fatalities in the state in the last 24 hours.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 967 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 681 in the Nashik region.

Among other regions, the Mumbai region reported 663 new cases, Kolhapur 282, Latur 90, Aurangabad 34, Nagpur 16 and the Akola region seven infections.

According to the official, among the 27 fresh fatalities from eight regions, the highest 11 were reported from Mumbai region, followed by 10 from the Pune region.

Significantly, Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur region did not report any fresh fatalities, while the Kolhapur region reported three deaths, the Nashik region two and the Latur region one.

He said Mumbai witnessed 345 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, while Pune city reported 130 cases, but no fresh fatality.

Among 49,880 active cases in the state, Pune district has the highest at 13,102, according to the official.

He said among the 63,09,021 recovered patients across the state so far, the highest - 10,97,740 - were from Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,00,617; new cases 2,740; total deaths 1,38,169; total recoveries 63,09,021; active cases 49,880; total tests 5,60,88,114.