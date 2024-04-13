Updated June 7th, 2022 at 21:24 IST
Maha: Amid quarrel, man injures wife with knife, then jumps to death
Maha: Amid quarrel, man injures wife with knife, then jumps to death
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Advertisement
Nashik, Jun 7 (PTI) A man attacked his wife with a knife during a quarrel in their third floor flat in Panchavati area of Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday and then jumped off the balcony and ended his life, a police official said.
Raju Ratansingh Thakur (50) died on the spot while his wife has sustained severe injuries and is admitted in the district hospital, a Mhasrul police station official said.
Advertisement
A probe is underway in the incident, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM
Advertisement
Published June 7th, 2022 at 21:24 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.