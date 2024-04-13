Advertisement

Nashik, Jun 7 (PTI) A man attacked his wife with a knife during a quarrel in their third floor flat in Panchavati area of Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday and then jumped off the balcony and ended his life, a police official said.

Raju Ratansingh Thakur (50) died on the spot while his wife has sustained severe injuries and is admitted in the district hospital, a Mhasrul police station official said.

Advertisement

A probe is underway in the incident, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM