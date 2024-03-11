×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Maha ATS: Man Held For Sharing Sensitive Information With Pakistani Intelligence Operatives

Accused Kalpesh had shared photos from his workplace, which is deemed highly sensitive concerning national security, with his social media contacts

Reported by: Sandip Singh
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man Over Links With Pakistani Intelligence Operative
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man Over Links With Pakistani Intelligence Operative | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained an individual accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) agents. ATS has registered an FIR under the Official Secrets Act and detained a person named Kalpesh Baikar, aged 30, initiating an investigation.

An officer stated that the accused Kalpesh had been engaging in conversations with a woman on social media for several months. Their interactions escalated to the point where he began listening to her following her directives and sharing information on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Advertisement

Police said that during the probe it came to light that the arrested Kalpesh had shared photos from his workplace, which is deemed highly sensitive concerning national security, with his social media contacts. Furthermore, it is alleged that he received monetary compensation in exchange for this information.

According to police reports, the woman Kalpesh communicated with was an agent of the PIO, attempting to gather sensitive defence information from him through a honey trap. Previously, ATS had arrested Gaurav Patil, who also worked at Mazgaon Dock. Sources indicate that the two Pakistani agents Gaurav Patil was in contact with were named Payal Angel and Aarti Sharma.

Advertisement

The allegation against Patil is that he shared intelligence information with Payal and Aarti. It is reported that due to his apprenticeship at Mazgaon Dock, Patil knew naval ship movements, including their arrivals and departures, which he shared with the Pakistani agents.

Additionally, Patil allegedly received monetary compensation from an individual named Mukta Mohito in exchange for this information.

Advertisement

ATS is currently pursuing other suspects in connection with these incidents.

 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Retail inflation likely to be at 5.2% in February: IDFC Bank economist

    Economy News23 minutes ago

  2. Healing Pharma Already In Pan India Spotlight

    Initiatives27 minutes ago

  3. 'He needed to be brave': Ian Chappell criticises Ben Stokes

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi to Make BIG Announcement Shortly

    India News32 minutes ago

  5. 'SBI On Notice For Wilful Disobedience': 7 Key Points of SC Verdict

    India News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo