Maharashtra: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained an individual accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) agents. ATS has registered an FIR under the Official Secrets Act and detained a person named Kalpesh Baikar, aged 30, initiating an investigation.

An officer stated that the accused Kalpesh had been engaging in conversations with a woman on social media for several months. Their interactions escalated to the point where he began listening to her following her directives and sharing information on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Police said that during the probe it came to light that the arrested Kalpesh had shared photos from his workplace, which is deemed highly sensitive concerning national security, with his social media contacts. Furthermore, it is alleged that he received monetary compensation in exchange for this information.

According to police reports, the woman Kalpesh communicated with was an agent of the PIO, attempting to gather sensitive defence information from him through a honey trap. Previously, ATS had arrested Gaurav Patil, who also worked at Mazgaon Dock. Sources indicate that the two Pakistani agents Gaurav Patil was in contact with were named Payal Angel and Aarti Sharma.

The allegation against Patil is that he shared intelligence information with Payal and Aarti. It is reported that due to his apprenticeship at Mazgaon Dock, Patil knew naval ship movements, including their arrivals and departures, which he shared with the Pakistani agents.

Additionally, Patil allegedly received monetary compensation from an individual named Mukta Mohito in exchange for this information.

ATS is currently pursuing other suspects in connection with these incidents.