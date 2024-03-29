×

Updated February 16th, 2022 at 13:40 IST

Maha: Auto driver held with ganja worth over Rs 2 lakh in Bhiwandi

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) A 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for alleged possession of ganja worth over Rs 2 lakh in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Monday intercepted and searched the three-wheeler at Gayatri Nagar on Nagaon Road and recovered 10.2 kg of ganja from the vehicle, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

The driver Vinod Kachre was arrested for possession of the contraband worth Rs 2.73 lakh, which he was allegedly planning to sell, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused, the official said, adding that further probe is underway to find out from where the contraband had been sourced. PTI COR ARU ARU

Published February 16th, 2022 at 13:40 IST

