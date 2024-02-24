Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 11:44 IST

Maha: Banned tobacco products worth over Rs 6 lakh seized; 2 held

Maha: Banned tobacco products worth over Rs 6 lakh seized; 2 held

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Palghar, Sep 14 (PTI) Police have seized banned gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 6.47 lakh after a raid at a grocery store and a residential premises in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

Two persons were also arrested following the raid conducted in Nallasopara area on Sunday evening, he said.

Advertisement

The raiding team initially seized banned gutka, paan masala and scented tobacco from a grocery shop in the area. Later, the police raided a residential premises in a chawl where they seized more stock of the banned goods, the official said.

The police arrested the grocery shop owner and an occupant of the room from where the additional stock of the banned goods was seized, he said.

Advertisement

A case was registered against the two accused under relevant sections, he added.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.

Advertisement

In 2018, the state government made sale of gutka a non-bailable offence and enhanced the punishment for it from six months to three years. PTI COR GK GK

Advertisement

Published September 14th, 2021 at 11:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

8 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

9 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

10 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info5 minutes ago

  2. Battle for the PKL trophy as milestone Season 10 Playoffs kick off

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video: A Male Koala Mourning Its Female Friend Who Passed Away

    World9 minutes ago

  4. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: Runs have completely dried up

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: DMK Begins Alloting Seats to Allies

    Lok Sabha Elections24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo