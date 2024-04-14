Advertisement

Thane, Jun 8 (PTI) A bus conductor with the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) allegedly committed suicide by jumping to death in a ghat near Murbad in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, police said.

According the police, Ganpat Ede stopped the bus at Malshej Ghat and jumped to death.

Ede's body was later recovered and sent for post-mortem by the Tokawde police, they said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard. PTI COR ARU ARU