Maha CM Fadnavis Announces Judicial Probes Into Parbhani Violence, Beed Sarpanch Murder

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced judicial probes into the Parbhani violence and the murder of village head Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

He also assured the House that those responsible for “unleashing” anarchy in Beed district would be punished irrespective of their political links.

Fadnavis said the murder of Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, is already being probed by a special investigation team (SIT) under an IG-rank officer. In addition to that, a judicial probe will be done within a time frame of three to six months, he said.

Announcing the transfer of Beed Superintendent of Police, the CM said the police were found to be lax.

The chief minister said another judicial probe has been ordered into the death of Somnath Suryawanshi who died after his arrest in connection with the violence in Parbhani over the desecration of a replica of the Constitution.

Largescale protests had degenerated into violence after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue outside Parbhani railway station was vandalised on the evening of December 10.

“The judicial inquiry into the Parbhani violence will be done to clear all doubts. Ambedkar is not limited to any caste. He belongs to all,” said Fadnavis.

The chief minister also announced financial aid of Rs 10 each to the kin of Deshmukh and Suryawanshi.