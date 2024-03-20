×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2022 at 22:34 IST

Maha: District authorities in Aurangabad to study COVID-19 patients who required oxygen, ventilator support

Maha: District authorities in Aurangabad to study COVID-19 patients who required oxygen, ventilator support

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aurangabad, Feb 1 (PTI) The disaster management authority in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has initiated a step to study patients who required oxygen support and ventilators in the current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Tuesday.

The district disaster management authority held a meeting in which various decisions were taken to increase the percentage of vaccination, he said.

Advertisement

The authority has decided to form a group, which will undertake case studies of COVID-19 patients who required ventilators and oxygen support in the current wave, the official said.

The group will undertake the study of patients who required the above support on or after January 1, he said.

Advertisement

The team will gather data of vaccination and make a comparative study of how many of them had taken the first and second jab of the vaccine, the official said.

Speaking about the COVID-19 situation, the district collector said though the number of cases was going down, the vaccination figures were not very satisfactory.

Advertisement

Vaccination through 'vaccination on wheels' will also be paced up, he said.

Till Monday, 81.52 per cent people took their first jab and 44.71 per cent had taken both jabs, while 19,820 have taken the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it was stated. PTI AW ARU ARU

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2022 at 22:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kareena Kapoor

Choli Ke Peeche Remake

a few seconds ago
Mahua Moitra

Case Against Mahua

a minute ago
WFI

WFI ensures Sports Code

2 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

2 minutes ago
Danish Ali

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

3 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav

Surya maintain top 10

5 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

NEET UG 2024 Dates

7 minutes ago
Modi Zelenskyy

Modi speaks to Zelenskyy

7 minutes ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double-Murder

10 minutes ago
Accident

Delhi woman dies

11 minutes ago
Badaun Double UP Police Action

Badaun murder case

11 minutes ago
Badaun murder

Badaun Double Murder

14 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Don't call me King: Kohli

16 minutes ago
BRS

Kavitha to Meet Sons

18 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

18 minutes ago
Dhanush

Dhanush As Ilaiyaraaja

19 minutes ago
Indian Railway pays Tribute to "Maryada Purushottam Shree Ram" by painting New Guwahati shed

Indian Railway

19 minutes ago
Justin Langer

Langer on T20 World Cup

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo