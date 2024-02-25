English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 18th, 2022 at 22:00 IST

Maha energy minister meets Chhattisgarh CM over coal block allotment

Maha energy minister meets Chhattisgarh CM over coal block allotment

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Raipur, Apr 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and discussed the necessary clearances required for a coal block allotted to the neighbouring state, officials said.

According to officials, Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) has been allotted Gare Palma sector-2 coal block in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh for which it has been seeking necessary approvals to start mining.

Advertisement

"The Maharashtra minister held an elaborate discussion with the CM here at the latter's official residence over energy related requirements of the neighbouring state. The CM has assured to extend support for the clearance of Gare Palma Sector-2 coal block as per the rules," an official statement said.

During the meeting, Raut said in order to ensure the continuity of coal supply to power generation units of Maharashtra, this block is crucial and urged for early completion of all the related formalities and clearances.

Advertisement

Chhattisgarh Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahoo and other officials of state and MAHAGENCO were present there, it added.

According to activists, residents of villages which will be affected by the mining in Gare-Palma-sector 2 area have been opposing the project for a long time.

Advertisement

"At least 14 villages, including Gare, Saraitola, Bajarmuda, Karwahi and Dolesara, will be destroyed if mining starts in this area in Tamnar tehsil. Villagers have even passed resolutions in the gram sabha in the past stating they will not give their land for non-agriculture use,” said Rajesh Tripathi, a Raigarh-based environment activist.

Last month, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had met Baghel seeking to clear hurdles in the development of the coal blocks allotted to the former's state in Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the state government granted final approval to the second phase of Parsa East Kente Basan (PEKB) coal mine and Parsa coal mine located in Surguja division. The two mines were allotted to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL). PTI TKP BNM BNM

Advertisement

Published April 18th, 2022 at 22:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

an hour ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

an hour ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

an hour ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

an hour ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

an hour ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

3 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

3 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

7 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

7 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

7 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

7 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

8 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

8 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Masssive Turnout for PM Modi's Roadshow in Jamnagar

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. Is Flavoured Water Good For You? Weighing The Pros And Cons

    Lifestyle Health27 minutes ago

  3. Delhi: Army Orders Probe After Class 10 Student Allegedly Kills Self

    India News29 minutes ago

  4. WWE Elimination Chamber results

    Web Stories31 minutes ago

  5. Anne Hathaway Dances To Ananconda Song In Milan, Video Goes Viral

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo