English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 16th, 2021 at 22:56 IST

Maha govt should rethink decision not to invest in railway projects: Fadnavis

Maha govt should rethink decision not to invest in railway projects: Fadnavis

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aurangabad, Sep 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra government should reconsider its decision not to bear fifty per cent share in the investment needed for the railway projects planned in the state, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

The BJP leader was speaking at a panel discussion on banking and industry here. Union ministers Dr Bhagwat Karad and Raosaheb Danve also attended the event.

Advertisement

"The Maharashtra government has announced that it will not invest 50 per cent of the amount necessary for implementing railway projects in the state. New Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve can construct hundreds of rail tracks in Maharashtra, but the main hurdle will be this policy of the state government," Fadnavis said.

The government should give up this stand as it will delay many projects in the Marathwada region and other parts of the state, he added.

Advertisement

Referring to Karad's statement earlier that in the banking sector, Maharashtra stands at the third position after Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Fadnavis claimed that the state was at number one position two years ago.

"I don't want to get into why we fell behind. If you have bankable projects, banks help you with funds. An example of this is (Mumbai-Nagpur) Samruddhi Expressway. I reached out to banks after land acquisition and banks funded this project," he said.

Advertisement

Talking about the financial policies of the central government, he said the JAM trinity (Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhar and mobile connectivity) has helped bring transparency in loan disbursal, and saved Rs 16,000 crore in one year.

"Though NPA of the Mudra yojana has gone up to 22 percent, we should keep in mind that 78 per cent of the amount is being utilized in the right way. Earlier NPA in schemes of Congress government was 100 per cent," Fadnavis claimed.

Advertisement

Danve said there was a plan to lay a high-speed railway track along the Samruddhi Expressway and it will need acquisition of 38 per cent more land. PTI AW KRK KRK KRK

Advertisement

Published September 16th, 2021 at 22:56 IST

Devendra Fadnavis

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nani Promises Back-To-Back Celebrations In Theatres In Thank You Note

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  2. Varun's Pic With Sidharth, Shahid From WPL Opening Ceremony Goes Viral

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  3. Bank Holidays March 2024: Banks Will Remain Shut For 14 Days

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Muslim Girl Develops Affinity for ‘Sanatan Dharma', Marries Hindu Man

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI needs 127 to register 2nd win

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo