Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2021 at 19:11 IST

Maha: Heavy rainfall lash parts of Marathwada

Heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, which recorded over 65 mm rainfall in 24 hours, causing water levels to rise in irrigation projects an official said on Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, which recorded over 65 mm rainfall in 24 hours, causing water levels to rise in irrigation projects an official said on Tuesday.

At least 50 circles, including 28 in Nanded, two in Parbhani and 20 from Hingoli, received over 65 mm rains in 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning, the official said.

At 128.50 mm, the highest rainfall in Nanded district was recorded at Ardhapur, followed by Tamsa circle with 122.75 mm, he said.

Out of 20 circles in Hingoli, the highest rainfall of 131 mm was recorded in Waranga of Kalamnuri taluka, followed by Dongarkda, which saw 108.75 mm rains, he added.

According to the district administration in Nanded, two bullocks were struck by lightning in Pota village of Himayatnagar taluka, while three cattle drowned in floods.

Apart from this, two men were rescued from the inundated parts of Kuntur and Mukhed, and a 52-year-old resident of Methi village drowned in floods, it was stated.

Residents of Arali, Atkali, Dugaon, Laghul and Kasrali were shifted to safer places, while Arali, Laghul, Kolhe Borgaon, Shelgaon, Sangvi, Lakha, Tapshelgaon, Sugaon and Manaskarga lost connectivity due to rains, the administration stated.

Water levels have risen in irrigation projects in the areas near Godavari River and its tributaries, an official said.

Water discharge in Nimn Dudhana was at 4,320 cusecs, Majalgaon at 97,000 cusecs, Siddheshwar at 6,242 cusecs and 1.72 lakh cusecs at Vishnupuri dam, he said.

The areas on the banks of the river in Nanded city have been kept on alert in view of the rise in water levels, the official added. 

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2021 at 19:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

11 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

13 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

13 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

13 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

13 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar: Man Shoots Dead His Daughter-In-Law And Her Brother, Father

    India News5 hours ago

  2. India's DAC Greenlights Rs 84,560 Cr Proposals to Strengthen Armed Force

    Defence6 hours ago

  3. Should You Workout While Menstruating? Benefits And Suggestions

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  4. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo