A third-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Nagpur died by suicide at his home here, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Pushpak Sambhe (21), a resident of Wanadongri area.

He and his parents had visited their village on Wednesday and Pushpak alone returned next morning to attend online classes, said a police official.

He apparently hanged himself on Thursday afternoon.

The death came to light when his mother asked a neighbour to check on him as he was not responding to phone calls, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at MIDC police station and further probe was on, he added.