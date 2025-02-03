Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 16 Lakh Devotees Participate in 'Amrit Snan' at Prayagraj, Security Beefed Up | LIVE

Over 16 Lakh Devotees Participate in 'Amrit Snan' at Prayagraj | LIVE | Image: PTI

India News Live: Maha Kumbh: A large number of devotees gathered at Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the River Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' in the early hours of Monday.

As the Delhi elections approach, the Election Commission has directed various authorities, including Observers, District Election Officers, and senior police officials, to ensure free and fair elections by holding special meetings to address law-and-order concerns. These measures are aimed at ensuring smooth electoral processes.

Meanwhile, the Joint Committee's report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha on Today, February 3.



