Published 07:09 IST, February 3rd 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 16 Lakh Devotees Participate in 'Amrit Snan' at Prayagraj, Security Beefed Up | LIVE
India News Live: Maha Kumbh: A large number of devotees gathered at Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the River Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' in the early hours of Monday.
As the Delhi elections approach, the Election Commission has directed various authorities, including Observers, District Election Officers, and senior police officials, to ensure free and fair elections by holding special meetings to address law-and-order concerns. These measures are aimed at ensuring smooth electoral processes.
Meanwhile, the Joint Committee's report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha on Today, February 3.
09:48 IST, February 3rd 2025
Delhi Polls: Campaigning Ends Today; AI Spoofs and Roadshows Heat Up Feb 5 Battle
The high-voltage campaigning for Delhi Assembly polls will come to an end at 5 pm on Monday. On the final day of campaigning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scheduled 22 roadshows and rallies across Delhi.
09:28 IST, February 3rd 2025
More Than 200 International Devotees Arrive for 'Amrit Snan'
More than 200 international devotees participated in prayers and bhajan kirtans in Prayagraj on Monday and participated in the Amrit Snan, expressing their appreciation for the spiritual energy and exceptional organization of the event.
09:28 IST, February 3rd 2025
Sadhus Across Akhadas Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam
Sadhus from different Akhadas took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam to offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Monday.
09:27 IST, February 3rd 2025
Yogi Adityanath Oversees 'Amrit Snan' Arrangements During Basant Panchami
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been closely monitoring the 'Amrit Snan' during Basant Panchami celebrations.
09:49 IST, February 3rd 2025
Foreign Devotees Chant 'hanuman Chalisa' at 'Amrit Snan'
Foreign devotees sing 'Hanuman Chalisa' as they head to Triveni Sangam for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami.
09:49 IST, February 3rd 2025
Flower Petals Showered On Devotees During ‘Amrit Snan’
Maha kumbh 2025: Flower Petals Showered On Devotees During ‘Amrit Snan’
09:08 IST, February 3rd 2025
Canada Releases List of Products Covered in Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods
Canada's Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc on Sunday released a full list of products that will be covered by the country's retaliatory tariffs on US goods, worth an estimated USD 30 billion.
07:42 IST, February 3rd 2025
Devotees Gather at Prayagraj for 'Amrit Snan' in Ganga on 'Basant Panchami'
A large number of devotees gathered at Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the River Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' in the early hours of Monday.
07:07 IST, February 3rd 2025
Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary observes World Wetlands Day
The Wildlife Range of Pobitora, under the Guwahati Wildlife Division, observed World Wetlands Day on Sunday in collaboration with Aranyak NGO.
Updated 09:49 IST, February 3rd 2025