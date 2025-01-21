Published 08:24 IST, January 21st 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: 8.81 Crore Devotees Took Holy Dip, Panchkosi Parikrama Begins with Ganga Puja | LIVE
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 started on 13 January and enters its ninth day. A heavy crowd of devotees continues to gather on the ghats for a holy dip in the Ganga. On 20 January, a record 54.96 lakh people took a dip in the Sangam, adding to a total of 8.80 crore devotees who took a holy dip in the Ganga so far. Stay tuned for more updates!
10:33 IST, January 21st 2025
Four Bangladeshi infiltrators pushed back: Assam CM
Four Bangladeshis, who were trying to enter India illegally, were pushed back by Assam Police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
He, however, did not specify from which district the infiltrators were sent back.
10:29 IST, January 21st 2025
Woman passenger gives birth at Guwahati railway station
A woman travelling by train went into sudden labour and gave birth at the Guwahati railway station assisted by railway doctors and RPF women personnel, an official said on Tuesday.
10:09 IST, January 21st 2025
12 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district
12 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, say police.
10:02 IST, January 21st 2025
Maharashtra govt aims to make forts encroachment-free by May 31
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a crackdown on encroachments at forts across the state, aiming to remove illegal structures by May 31, an official said on Tuesday.
10:01 IST, January 21st 2025
Amit Shah greets people of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura on statehood day
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their statehood day and hoped the states will continue to make progress and touch new heights of success.
10:00 IST, January 21st 2025
BJP’s policies reflect ideologies of Ambedkar: Anurag Thakur
Senior BJP MP Anurag Thakur claimed that the saffron party's policies were reflections of Dr BR Ambedkar’s ideologies and that the Narendra Modi government was busy building the nation based on the principles of the architect of the Indian Constitution.
08:58 IST, January 21st 2025
PM Modi extends greetings to the residents of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on Statehood Day
PM Narendra Modi extends greetings to the residents of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their Statehood Day.
08:56 IST, January 21st 2025
CM Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darshan in Gorakhnath Temple
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darshan in Gorakhnath Temple.
08:55 IST, January 21st 2025
Morning Aarti performed at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh: Morning Aarti performed at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Amidst the dense fog, thousands of people gather on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.
08:29 IST, January 21st 2025
Security heightened in Bhaderwah of Doda district ahead of the 76th Republic Day
Security beefed up in Jammu before 76th Republic Day celebrations, with M.A. Stadium closed to public as precautionary measure.
08:22 IST, January 21st 2025
Amidst the dense fog, thousands of people gather on the ghats of Sangam
Prayagraj: Amidst the dense fog, thousands of people gather on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.
Close to 8.5 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, so far.
08:21 IST, January 21st 2025
President Murmu extends greetings to the residents of Meghalaya on Statehood day
President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to the residents of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their Statehood Day.
08:20 IST, January 21st 2025
More than 8.81 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam
More than 15.97 lakh devotees today and more than 8.81 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Government.
