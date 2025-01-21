Maha Kumbh 2025: 8.81 Crore Devotees Took Holy Dip, Panchkosi Parikrama Begins with Ganga Puja | LIVE

Maha Kumbh 2025, 9th day | Image: X/PIB

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 started on 13 January and enters its ninth day. A heavy crowd of devotees continues to gather on the ghats for a holy dip in the Ganga. On 20 January, a record 54.96 lakh people took a dip in the Sangam, adding to a total of 8.80 crore devotees who took a holy dip in the Ganga so far. Stay tuned for more updates!