Published 07:09 IST, January 19th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Former President Ram Nath Kovind Reaches Prayagraj, Police Ban Drones | LIVE
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, has commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, attracting millions of pilgrims from across India and abroad.
- India News
- 2 min read
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, has commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, attracting millions of pilgrims from across India and abroad. Devotees continues to arrive on the seventh day, initiation of women to become Naga ascetics starts today. Naga diksha will also be held on 26th and 27th January.
Live Blog
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, has commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, attracting millions of pilgrims from across India and abroad. Devotees continues to arrive on the seventh day, initiation of women to become Naga ascetics starts today. Naga diksha will also be held on 26th and 27th January.
08:27 IST, January 19th 2025
Lot of interest in PM Modi's policies at WEF meeting in Davos
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said there was a lot of interest globally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic policies, which would be the focus of discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
08:03 IST, January 19th 2025
Trains originating from various stations in Delhi are running late due to dense fog
41 trains originating from various stations in Delhi are running late due to dense fog.
08:02 IST, January 19th 2025
CM Naidu to promote 'Brand AP' during four-day Davos trip for WEF meeting
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will on Sunday leave for the World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland's Davos where he will promote "Brand AP" and showcase the state to top industrialists and business leaders for investment.
08:01 IST, January 19th 2025
Centre to hold meeting with protesting farmers on Feb 14
The Centre will hold a meeting with Punjab's protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh to discuss their demands, thus ending a stalemate over the resumption of a dialogue with the agitators, who have been demanding a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops.
07:07 IST, January 19th 2025
Former President Ram Nath Kovind will stay in Mahakumbh for 6 days
Former President Ram Nath Kovind will stay in Maha Kumbh for 6 days. He reached Prayagraj with family, will stay in Swami Avdheshanand's camp.
07:04 IST, January 19th 2025
Yogi government will take a dip in Maha Kumbh on January 22
Yogi Adityanath will reach Prayagraj with the entire cabinet on January 22 and take a dip in the Sangam.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 08:28 IST, January 19th 2025