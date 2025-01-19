Maha Kumbh 2025: Former President Ram Nath Kovind Reaches Prayagraj, Police Ban Drones | LIVE

Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 7 | Image: PTI

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, has commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, attracting millions of pilgrims from across India and abroad. Devotees continues to arrive on the seventh day, initiation of women to become Naga ascetics starts today. Naga diksha will also be held on 26th and 27th January.

08:27 IST, January 19th 2025 Lot of interest in PM Modi's policies at WEF meeting in Davos Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said there was a lot of interest globally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic policies, which would be the focus of discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

08:03 IST, January 19th 2025 Trains originating from various stations in Delhi are running late due to dense fog 41 trains originating from various stations in Delhi are running late due to dense fog.

08:02 IST, January 19th 2025 CM Naidu to promote 'Brand AP' during four-day Davos trip for WEF meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will on Sunday leave for the World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland's Davos where he will promote "Brand AP" and showcase the state to top industrialists and business leaders for investment.

08:01 IST, January 19th 2025 Centre to hold meeting with protesting farmers on Feb 14 The Centre will hold a meeting with Punjab's protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh to discuss their demands, thus ending a stalemate over the resumption of a dialogue with the agitators, who have been demanding a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops.

07:06 IST, January 19th 2025 Opposition attacking CM Devendra Fadnavis ahead of his Davos visit Mumbai, Maharashtra: On opposition attacking CM Devendra Fadnavis ahead of his Davos visit, State Minister Uday Samant says, "... We never objected to or interfered with their work when they went to Davos three years ago.

07:07 IST, January 19th 2025 Former President Ram Nath Kovind will stay in Mahakumbh for 6 days Former President Ram Nath Kovind will stay in Maha Kumbh for 6 days. He reached Prayagraj with family, will stay in Swami Avdheshanand's camp.

07:04 IST, January 19th 2025 Yogi government will take a dip in Maha Kumbh on January 22 Yogi Adityanath will reach Prayagraj with the entire cabinet on January 22 and take a dip in the Sangam.