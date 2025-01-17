Maha Kumbh 2025: Over Seven Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam | LIVE

Mahakumbh 2025 Live | Image: ANI

Maha kumbh 2025: Devotees continue to arrive at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj to participate in the world's biggest religious congregation. Over 7 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati in the first four days of the 45-day-long MahaKumbh2025.