  News /
  India News /
  Maha Kumbh 2025: Over Seven Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:57 IST, January 17th 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over Seven Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam | LIVE

Mahakumbh 2025: Devotees continue to arrive at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj to participate in the world's biggest religious congregation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mahakumbh Prayagraj 2025
Mahakumbh 2025 Live | Image: ANI

Maha kumbh 2025: Devotees continue to arrive at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj to participate in the world's biggest religious congregation. Over 7 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati in the first four days of the 45-day-long MahaKumbh2025.

Live Blog

08:39 IST, January 17th 2025

SC to hear a plea of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddiyurappa in a corruption case

SC to hear a plea of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddiyurappa in a corruption case on friday.

08:38 IST, January 17th 2025

27 trains from various stations in Delhi are running late due to dense fog

27 trains originating from various stations in Delhi are running late due to dense fog.

https://www.republicworld.com/info/dense-fog-causes-delays-for-27-trains-in-delhi-check-list/

08:37 IST, January 17th 2025

African baboon dies in Delhi zoo, third animal death

A female African baboon has died at the Delhi Zoo, the third animal fatality at the facility in as many weeks, officials said.

The National Zoological Park, commonly known as Delhi Zoo, reported that the baboon named "Chintu", which appeared lethargic earlier in the day on Thursday, was shifted to the veterinary hospital after it started shivering.

08:10 IST, January 17th 2025

Temperature drops to freezing in Himachal Pradesh

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these sub-zero temperatures are expected to persist in many areas of the state.

08:08 IST, January 17th 2025

Mother, daughter found dead at home in UP's Lucknow

The blood-soaked bodies of a mother and daughter with their throats slit were found in a house in Malihabad area here on Thursday, police said.

08:07 IST, January 17th 2025

Dense fog blankets various parts of Uttar Pradesh

Dense fog blankets various parts of Uttar Pradesh amid intense cold conditions. Visuals from Mathura. 

07:39 IST, January 17th 2025

BJP launched "Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan"

The BJP, which has launched "Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan" -- a nationwide campaign to celebrate 75 years of the Indian Constitution -- is felicitating Dalits across the state as part of this initiative.

07:33 IST, January 17th 2025

Parade rehearsal of defence personnel for the 76th Republic Day is underway

 Delhi: Parade rehearsal of defence personnel for the 76th Republic Day is underway at Kartavya Path.

07:32 IST, January 17th 2025

Delhi: Few flights delayed at IGI Airport due to fog

As cold waves grip the national capital, a few flights are delayed at IGI Airport due to fog.

06:53 IST, January 17th 2025

Fog covers parts of Delhi as temperature dips

A thin layer of fog covers parts of Delhi as temperature dips in the national capital. 

06:51 IST, January 17th 2025

BJP distributes copies of Constitution to Maha Kumbh sanitation staff

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit leaders distributed copies of the Constitution among the sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Thursday. They said the religious congregation at Prayagraj is a great celebration of unity, something that the Constitution guarantees.

06:51 IST, January 17th 2025

Over 7 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Over 7 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati in the first four days of the 45-day-long MahaKumbh2025.

Updated 08:40 IST, January 17th 2025

Maha Kumbh