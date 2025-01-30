Maha Kumbh Stampede: CM Yogi Reviews Security Arrangements, Issues Fresh Guidelines | LIVE

CM Yogi Reviews Security Arrangements, Issues Fresh Guidelines | LIVE | Image: Facebook

Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi ordered a judicial probe after a tragic stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj early Wednesday morning, claiming the lives of at least 30 people and leaving 60 others injured. The incident took place at Triveni Ghat during the pre-dawn hours. Following the incident, CM Yogi ordered a judicial probe into the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. Authorities have identified 25 of the victims, with some hailing from other states, including Karnataka, Assam, and Gujarat.