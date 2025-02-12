Maha Kumbh: Lakhs of Devotees Take Holy Dip on Maghi Purnima, 'No-Vehicle' Zone in Prayagraj Today | LIVE

Maha Kumbh: Maghi Purnima 'Snan' Begins Amid Grand Arrangements | Image: Pexels

India News: The Maghi Purnima sacred bath began early Wednesday, with hundreds of thousands of devotees gathering in the Maha Kumbh Mela area amid elaborate traffic, crowd control, and safety measures.

With the Maghi Purnima bath, the month-long Kalpavas also comes to an end, and the approximately 10 lakh Kalpvasis will begin leaving the Maha Kumbh. The administration has requested that all Kalpvasis follow traffic rules and use only authorized parking spaces.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Marseille, southern France, and paid homage to the memory of freedom fighter V. D. Savarkar, who attempted a "courageous escape" from the port city.

He also met the Vance family, including their sons Ewan and Vivek.