Published 06:57 IST, January 13th 2025
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: World's Largest Religious Gathering Begins | LIVE
The world's largest religious gathering, Mahakumbh 2025, starts on Monday, coinciding with Paush Purnima. Around 1.5 crore (15 million) devotees are expected to take a holy dip at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet, under tight security.
As reported by ANI, the event kicks off with the 'Shahi Snan' on Paush Purnima, a rare celestial event that happens once every 144 years. Devotees have flocked to the Triveni Sangam to take part in this sacred ritual.
The Maha Kumbh Mela will end on February 26, with major bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) scheduled for January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).
07:01 IST, January 13th 2025
Aarti performed in Prayagraj for peace of souls lost in Tibet, Nepal quakes
An aarti was performed at the Sangam in Prayagraj to offer prayers for the peace of the souls who lost their lives in the devastating earthquakes that struck Tibet and Nepal on January 7.
President of the Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said that he prayed for the people who died and lost their houses in the earthquakes that struck.
"Today, I prayed on the bank of Sangam - for those people who suffered as many houses were destroyed and lives were lost in Tibet and Nepal due to a disastrous tragedy (earthquake).
As Sant Morari Bapu has said, we all should help those 126 affected families - and we will be sending some financial help to all of them through ITBP.
Those amounts and the money are just a symbol, a token - as India believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. All of India is with them. The relation between India, China and Tibet continues to flourish and we continue to peacefully co-exist - today's aarti was dedicated to that cause as well..,"Swami Chidanand Saraswati told ANI.
06:58 IST, January 13th 2025
Helicopter ride at Mahakumbh at Rs 1,296 for tourists
Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahakumbh 2025 is all set to offer new and exciting experiences to the visitors.
One of the main highlights of the 45-day grand event is the helicopter ride, which would cost just Rs 1,296 per person, which has been significantly reduced from the earlier fare of Rs 3,000.
Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh mentioned that the seven to eight-minute helicopter ride would begin today with a digital launch.
Tourists and devotees would get an unparalleled aerial view of the grand Mahakumbh area, soaring above Prayagraj's majestic landscape.
06:56 IST, January 13th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees take holy dip as Maha Kumbh begins with 'Shahi Snan' on Paush Purnima
Prayagraj witnessed a large gathering of devotees at Triveni Sangam as Maha Kumbh commenced with the 'Shahi Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima on Monday.
A large number of devotees are arriving at the bank of Triveni Sangam - a scared confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati. Devotees took a holy dip and performed the sacred ritual on this auspicious occasion.
A devotee Vijay Kumar said, "... The arrangements here are very good. There is an arrangement for everything - for food and accommodation... the roads are also good."
"We go to Kumbh Mela wherever it is organised. I live in a small temple - I go to every pilgrim in India...," another devotee said.
Updated 07:06 IST, January 13th 2025