Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: World's Largest Religious Gathering Begins | LIVE | Image: ANI

The world's largest religious gathering, Mahakumbh 2025, starts on Monday, coinciding with Paush Purnima. Around 1.5 crore (15 million) devotees are expected to take a holy dip at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet, under tight security.

As reported by ANI, the event kicks off with the 'Shahi Snan' on Paush Purnima, a rare celestial event that happens once every 144 years. Devotees have flocked to the Triveni Sangam to take part in this sacred ritual.

The Maha Kumbh Mela will end on February 26, with major bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) scheduled for January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).