Maha Kumbh 2025: First 'Amrit Snan' Today as Millions Gather in Prayagraj for World's Biggest Religious Gathering | LIVE

Maha Kumbh 2025: First 'Amrt Snan' Today as Millions Gather in Prayagraj for World's Biggest Religious Gathering | LIVE | Image: ANI

Devotees on Tuesday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Makar Sankranti which marks the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh.

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival which marks the transition of the Sun from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).