Maha Kumbh 2025: First 'Amrit Snan' Today as Millions Gather in Prayagraj for World's Biggest Religious Gathering | LIVE
Devotees on Tuesday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Makar Sankranti which marks the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh.
Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival which marks the transition of the Sun from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere.
Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.
The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).
08:40 IST, January 14th 2025
Laurene Powell, Steve Jobs's wife, joins Maha Kumbh festivities
As celebrations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 begin in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, many personalities from across the globe have been flocking to the ghats in the city, taking a dip in the holy confluence (Sangam) of Ganga and Yamuna.
The latest among many to attract attention at the Maha Kumbh festival is Laurene Powell, wife of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who has been participating in the cultural festivities. Reacting to this, Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri on Tuesday morning said that such was the tradition that those who have never seen it want to partake in.
08:39 IST, January 14th 2025
GOC spear corps visited Red Shield Division in Manipur
The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Spear Corps recently visited the Red Shield Division in Manipur to review the operational preparedness and troop welfare, said an official statement.
The visit was aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities and morale of the division, focusing on ongoing counter-insurgency efforts and the overall security situation in the region, an official statement said.
Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Spear Corps, visited Indian Army units stationed at Kumbi and Andro in Manipur on 13 January 2025.
08:38 IST, January 14th 2025
Seers and devotees gather at Triveni Sangam for Shahi Snan, advocate for peace
As festivities for the 2025 Maha Kumbh mela commence, seers like devotees take a dip in the holy confluence on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Many Akharas headed by the seers lead their processions towards Triveni Sangam.
After taking a dip in the holy Sangam on Tuesday morning, Kumar Swami Ji Maharaj from Anand Akhara said that those who can visit the Maha Kumbh were "extremely" fortunate. Advocating for peace, the seer said that the religious texts have always upheld peace.
08:01 IST, January 14th 2025
'Snan of Makar Sankranti will be bigger,' UP Chief Secretary on Maha Kumbh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said that the 'Snan' on Makar Sankranti will be bigger than Monday's holy bath.
Manoj Kumar Singh that the government have been working on the preparations of Maha Kumbh for over one and half years to provide better facilities for the tourists and devotees.
Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The 'Snan' on Makar Sankranti will be bigger than today's 'Snan'. For one and a half years, the state government was preparing for this in collaboration with the fair administration. Works worth about Rs 7 thousand crores have been done in Prayagraj city and the Mela area which is on 4,000 hectares. We intended that whatever better facilities are available for the tourists and devotees, should be provided to them," Singh said.
08:00 IST, January 14th 2025
PM Modi to launch 'Mission Mausam' on 150th Foundation Day of IMD tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Mission Mausam' on the occasion of the 150th Foundation Day of India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.
PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, according to an official release.
'Mission Mausam' aims to make our country a 'Weather-ready and Climate-smart' nation. The Mission aims to achieve this by developing cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies and systems, implementing high-resolution atmospheric observations, next-generation radars and satellites, and high-performance computers.
07:59 IST, January 14th 2025
Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada takes holy dip as first 'Amrit Snan' begins
The first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti began as Sadhus from Sadhus of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam -- a sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati river.
Sadhus of the 13 Akhadas of the Sanatan Dharma will be taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam one by one.
The 13 akhadas are divided into three groups -- Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav) and Udaseen. The Shaivite akhadas include Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani,Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayti.
07:35 IST, January 14th 2025
Biden announces $770 one-time payment to victims of the California fires
07:32 IST, January 14th 2025
Procession of Niranjani Akhada heads towards Triveni Sangam for Amrit Snan
The procession of Niranjani Akhada is heading towards the Triveni Sangam for the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.
Sadhus of the 13 Akhadas of the Sanatan Dharma will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam -- a sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati river.
Before the procession, Niranjani Akhada, Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara are marching towards the Triveni Sangam to take holy dip on Makar Sankranti.
06:55 IST, January 14th 2025
NTA postpones UGC-NET exam scheduled for January 15 due to festivals
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed UGC-NET scheduled for January 15 on account of festivals, including Pongal and Makar Sankranti. The revised exam date will be announced later, the agency announced on Monday.
"The NTA has received representations to postpone the exam on January 15 on account of festivals, including Pongal and Makar Sakranti. In the interest of the aspirants, the exam has been postponed and a new date will be announced later," Rajesh Kumar, Director (Exams), NTA, said.
06:54 IST, January 14th 2025
Devotees take holy dip on first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti
Devotees on Tuesday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Makar Sankranti which marks the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh.
Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival which marks the transition of the Sun from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere.
Expressing happiness, Alka Dadwal, a devotee from Mumbai said, "There is diversity in unity... people from all over the country have come to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela. I feel really good that I have come here. I also got the occasion to celebrate Makar Sakranti.." Dadwal said speaking to ANI.
06:53 IST, January 14th 2025
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extends wishes on Makar Sankranti
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival which marks the transition of the Sun from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere.
"I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. It is a festival and a celebration to express gratitude towards lord Sun. Followers of Sanatan Dharm celebrate this festival with different names in different parts of the country..." CM Yogi said.
Speaking on the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh, he said, "Today is the first day of the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh. It is incredible to witness the attraction towards the Maha Kumbh in the country and the world. Yesterday almost 1.75 crore devotees took a dip at the Triveni Sangam."
