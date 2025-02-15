Updated 07:53 IST, February 15th 2025
Maha Kumbh: Northern Railways to Run Special Vande Bharat Via Prayagraj from Today | LIVE
The Northern Railway has announced to operate a special Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Varanasi via Prayagraj for devotees. Stay tuned to Republic for latest news across the country.
India LIVE: The Northern Railway has announced the operation of special Vande Bharat trains on February 15, 16, and 17 to accommodate the influx of devotees. These trains will run between New Delhi and Varanasi, via Prayagraj, to facilitate travel to the Maha Kumbh Mela.
In other news, Mumbai Police has summoned podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before them on Saturday as part of an investigation into his controversial remarks during a YouTube show. Despite the summons, Allahbadia failed to appear on Friday. Mumbai and Assam police teams visited his residence, but the flat was found locked, according to an official.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has formed a 31-member Select Committee to examine the Income Tax Bill. The committee, chaired by BJP’s Baijayant Panda, is tasked with submitting its report by the first day of the next session.
07:52 IST, February 15th 2025
BSF Nabs Five Bangladeshis, Suspected Tout at Teliamura Railway Station
The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals and an alleged Indian tout at Teliamura Railway Station in Tripura on Friday, acting on specific intelligence inputs, according to a press release. The individuals were detained for around 1600 hours while disembarking from Silchar-Agartala Express.
The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were returning from Bengaluru and had planned to exfiltrate to Bangladesh.
07:47 IST, February 15th 2025
Maharashtra Govt Orders Inquiry by Cultural Dept Officials into Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy
The Maharashtra government on Friday ordered an inquiry into the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, specifically tasking the cultural department officials to investigate.
The cultural department, headed by Minister Ashish Shelar ordered an inquiry into the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy. This move comes after complaints were filed regarding vulgarity in Allahbadia's show, "India's Got Latent," and other similar shows that have been running without proper permission.
07:36 IST, February 15th 2025
Students Carrying CBSE Admit Cards Will Be Given Priority During Security Checks: Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro is set to make commuting easier for students appearing for their CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams, which start today, February 15. To ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced several measures.
DMRC said on Friday that students carrying their CBSE Admit Cards will be given priority during security checks at metro stations and they will also be prioritized while purchasing tickets at Ticket Office Machines (TOM) and Customer Care (CC) centres.
Published 07:37 IST, February 15th 2025