Maha Kumbh: Northern Railways to Run Special Vande Bharat Via Prayagraj from Today | LIVE

Special Trains to Run Every 4 Minutes For Mauni Amavasya Snan | Image: X/file

India LIVE: The Northern Railway has announced the operation of special Vande Bharat trains on February 15, 16, and 17 to accommodate the influx of devotees. These trains will run between New Delhi and Varanasi, via Prayagraj, to facilitate travel to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

In other news, Mumbai Police has summoned podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before them on Saturday as part of an investigation into his controversial remarks during a YouTube show. Despite the summons, Allahbadia failed to appear on Friday. Mumbai and Assam police teams visited his residence, but the flat was found locked, according to an official.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has formed a 31-member Select Committee to examine the Income Tax Bill. The committee, chaired by BJP’s Baijayant Panda, is tasked with submitting its report by the first day of the next session.

Stay tuned to Republic for more updates!