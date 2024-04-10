×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 5th, 2022 at 15:08 IST

Maha: Large colony of painted storks found in Latur

Maha: Large colony of painted storks found in Latur

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Latur, Jun 5 (PTI) A huge colony of over 400 painted storks, an endangered bird species, has for the first time been found in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) said.

Local bird lover Dhananjay Gutte, while travelling in the catchment area of a lake in Masalga village under Nilanga tehsil, recently heard loud chirpings in the area.

Advertisement

He got curious and followed the direction from which the bird chirpings were heard.

To his delight, he spotted a huge colony of the painted storks on trees nearby and subsequently informed about it to authorities.

Advertisement

The heronry of painted storks is known as 'Sarangagar' in local parlance.

On Thursday, BNHS joint director Raju Kasambe, some local forest officials along with Gutte visited the site.

Advertisement

They found 440 big and small painted storks and their 230 nests in the area, Gutte told PTI.

Kasambe said considering the number of nests found, they estimate that there would be more painted storks in the area than the number of birds spotted so far.

Advertisement

"This is the first time such a big colony of painted storks has been spotted in Latur district. In Maharashtra, there are three such bird colonies, including one in Pandharpur (in Solapur district). The bird colony found in Latur is one of the biggest," he told PTI.

The painted storks, which are included in the list of endangered species, generally choose habitats where water, food and breeding spaces are suitably available. Their breeding season is from February to June.

Advertisement

These birds feed on fish, frogs, snails and other small aquatic animals.

Their waste has a high content of nitrogen and phosphorus which can be used as crop fertiliser, Gutte said.

Advertisement

Local farmer Gudappa Dhenkare said they have been seeing the painted storks in the area for five years now, but the huge colony of the birds was found only recently.

"These birds don't harm us or our crops. A few days ago, someone offered me Rs 80,000 for the wood of acacia trees on which these birds live. I have decided not to cut those trees," he said. PTI COR GK GK

Advertisement

Published June 5th, 2022 at 15:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dollar Hits 5-Month Low as US Inflation Cools in November

Dollar edges lower

a few seconds ago
In a fresh video that has now emerged online, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala is seen making a vile sexist attack against Hema Malini

Comment on Hema Malini

3 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik

Karthik's jibe at Afridi

4 minutes ago
Bridgestone eyes 25% revenue growth in India by 2026

Revenue growth

6 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen crashes out

Lakshya Sen loses to Qi

7 minutes ago
US Marines

China's Combat Patrols

8 minutes ago
Rajkumar Anand

Delhi Minister Resigns

9 minutes ago
Congress leader Veerappa Moily

Veerappa Moily

15 minutes ago
Man Wears Kurta Made From Sack Bag Material, Netizens Reacted

Man Wears ‘Goni Kurta’

16 minutes ago
raanjhanaa

Films On Campus Politics

18 minutes ago
Jonty Rhodes

Rhodes' PERFECT response

18 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic and Rohan Bopanna

Novak sends Rohan message

18 minutes ago
During a prayer meeting on Wednesday, the Ayatollah had vowed that Tehran would retailate against the alleged Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

Israel Warns Iran

19 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

20 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Row: How an Indian Island Went to Sri Lanka | Timeline of Events

Congress on Katchatheevu

22 minutes ago
Gandhimati Balan

Gandhimathi Dies At 65

27 minutes ago
Mumbai-Kolkata Expressway

Mumbai-Kolkata

28 minutes ago
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education9 hours ago

  2. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 10 hours ago

  3. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News17 hours ago

  4. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories18 hours ago

  5. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo