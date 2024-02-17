Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated September 29th, 2021 at 21:15 IST

Maha logs 3,187 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths, 3,253 recoveries

Press Trust Of India
  • 2 min read
Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 3,187 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 49 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,47,793 and the toll to 1,39,011, a health department official said.

The official said with 3,253 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,68,530.

Maharashtra now has 36,675 active cases.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 2,844 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths.

The state has 2,52,309 people in home quarantine and another 1,453 in institutional quarantine, according to the official.

He said Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.26 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,85,84,819, of which 1,55,015 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 561 new infections in the state, he said.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 1,064 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Pune region at 1,020. The Nashik region reported 738 new cases, Kolhapur 220, Latur 84, Aurangabad 43, Akola 11 and the Nagpur region seven.

According to the official, among the 49 fresh fatalities, the highest 23 were reported from the Pune region, followed by nine from the Nashik region. The Mumbai region reported eight deaths, Kolhapur six, Latur two and the Aurangabad region one.

No fresh death was reported in Akola and Nagpur regions in the last 24 hours, he said.

The official said Mumbai registered 525 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, while Pune city reported 200 infections and three fatalities.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,47,793; new cases 3,187; death toll 1,39,011; recoveries 63,68,530; active cases 36,675; total tests 5,85,84,819. PTI ND RSY RSY

Published September 29th, 2021 at 21:15 IST

Whatsapp logo