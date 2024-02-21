Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 21:15 IST

Maha logs 3,320 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths; active count 39,191

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 3,320 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths, which took its infection tally to 65,34,557 and toll to 1,38,725, a health department official said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 3,320 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths, which took its infection tally to 65,34,557 and toll to 1,38,725, a health department official said.

With 4,050 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the recovery count rose to 63,53,079. Maharashtra now has 39,191 active cases.

The state has 2,61,842 people in home quarantine and another 1,461 in institutional quarantine, the official said.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.22 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,76,46,515 as 1,70,373 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, he said.

As many as eight districts - Dhule, Bhandara, Hingoli, Gondia, Nanded, Akola, Amravati and Chandrapur - did not report any new infection case. Similarly, Jalgaon, Parbhani and Chandrapur municipal corporations (urban areas) also did not record any cases in the last 24 hours.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest number of 577 new infections, followed by Mumbai city at 498. Satara district logged the highest 13 fatalities in the state during the day.

Out of the eight regions in the state, Pune region reported the highest 1,159 new cases followed by 1,050 in Mumbai region. Nashik region reported 700 new cases, Kolhapur 251, Latur 104, Aurangabad 27, Nagpur 17 and Akola region 12 new cases.

According to the official, among the 61 fresh fatalities, as many as 28 were reported from Pune region, followed by 11 from Nashik and nine from Kolhapur region. Mumbai and Latur regions logged six deaths each, followed by one fatality in Nagpur region. However, Aurangabad and Akola regions did not report any death due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai city witnessed 498 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, while Pune city reported 182 cases, but no fresh fatalities.

Of the 39,191 active patients in the state, Pune district has the highest at 9,807, the officiasaid.

Out of the 63,53,079 recoveries reported in the state so far, the highest - 11,08,460 - were are from Pune district, he added.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 65,34,557, new cases 3,320, death toll 1,38,725, recoveries 63,53,079, active cases-39,191, total tests 5,76,46,515. 

Advertisement

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 21:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

17 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

17 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

17 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

17 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

17 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

17 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

18 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to watch the UCL Round of 16 Matches in India, UK & US?

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. 5 Players to watch-out in the Barcelona vs Napoli

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  3. Kolkata Police Directs Banquets Not to Burst Crackers During Parties

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Google paid an employee 300% hike

    Web Stories18 minutes ago

  5. Circle ends support for USDC on Tron Network, citing safety concerns

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo