Updated September 16th, 2021 at 20:38 IST

Maha logs 3,595 COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 3,595 new coronavirus cases and 45 fatalities, taking its infection tally to 65,11,525 and death toll to 1,38,322, a health department official said.

Press Trust Of India
As many as 3,240 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recovered cases to 63,20,310.

There are 49,342 active cases in the state.

There are 2,89,425 people in home quarantine and 1,908 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.06 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,65,29,882 after 1,68,793 samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai city reported 446 new cases and two deaths, taking the total of infections in the city to 7,36,728 and death toll to 16,039.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases - 65,11,525; New cases 3,595; Death toll 1,38,322; Recoveries 63,20,310; Active cases 49,342; Total tests 5,65,29,882. 

Published September 16th, 2021 at 20:38 IST

