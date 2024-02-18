English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 21:17 IST

Maha logs 3,608 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths; active tally below 40,000

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,608 new COVID-19 cases, up 477 from a day ago, and 48 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,31,237 and the toll to 1,38,664, a health department official said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,608 new COVID-19 cases, up 477 from a day ago, and 48 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,31,237 and the toll to 1,38,664, a health department official said.

The official said with 4,285 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,49,029.

Maharashtra now has 39,984 active cases.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 3,131 COVID-19 cases and 70 fatalities.

The state has 2,64,416 people in home quarantine and another 1,678 in institutional quarantine, according to the official.

He said Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.21 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,74,76,142 after 1,68,917 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the official said.

As many as six districts - Dhule, Nandurbar, Nanded, Akola, Bhandara and Gondia - did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases (in rural areas). Similarly, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Nanded and Amravati municipal corporations (urban areas) also did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The official said Ahmednagar district reported the highest 763 new infections followed by Mumbai district at 486.

Satara district reported the highest 12 fatalities in the state.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 1,246 new COVID-19 cases followed by 1,011 in the Mumbai region.

The Nashik region reported 890 new cases, Kolhapur 293, Latur 107, Aurangabad 30, Nagpur 21 and the Akola region 10.

According to the official, among the 48 fresh fatalities, the highest 18 were reported from the Pune region, followed by nine each from Nashik and Kolhapur regions.

Mumbai and Latur regions logged seven and five fatalities, respectively.

Significantly, Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any new coronavirus-related deaths.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 486 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while Pune city reported 182 cases, but no fresh fatalities.

Among the 39,984 active patients in the state, Pune district has the highest at 11,344, he said.

Out of the 63,49,029 recovered patients across the state, the highest - 11,06,183 - were are from Pune district, he added.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,31,237; new cases 3,608, death toll 1,38,664; recoveries 63,49,029; active cases-39,984; total tests 5,74,76,142. 

Advertisement

Published September 22nd, 2021 at 21:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

15 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

19 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

21 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

21 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

21 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

21 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Live: Bairstow wiped off by Jadeja

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Two of Family Die in Road Accident in UP’s Bareilly

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Jammu and Kashmir weather: Fresh Snowfall Hits Gurez Valley, Rain Shower

    India News26 minutes ago

  4. AIFF names 23-member squad for Turkish Women's Cup

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  5. Narcotics Bureau Issue Notice To Sai Dharam Tej Starrer Gaanja Shankar

    Entertainment33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo