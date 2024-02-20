English
Updated April 16th, 2022 at 14:15 IST

Maha: MACT grants Rs 51.5 lakh compensation to family of man killed in two-wheeler accident

Maha: MACT grants Rs 51.5 lakh compensation to family of man killed in two-wheeler accident

Press Trust Of India
Thane, Apr 16 (PTI) The Motor Accident Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane has granted a compensation of Rs 51.5 lakh to the family of a 32-year-old food delivery service provider killed in an accident in 2019.

Thane MACT chairman Abhay J Mantri has directed the two opponents, owner of the offending tempo Al Zubair exporter and Reliance General Insurance Co. Pvt Ltd., to make the payment to the claimants with the interest at 7.50 per cent from the date of filing of the claim.

The copy of the order passed on April 2 was made available on Saturday.

The claimants, including the victim Rohit Singh's wife, his son and mother, are residents of Mira Road.

Appearing for the applicants their counsel advocate Sachin Mane told the MACT that on January 27, 2019, the victim was travelling on his motorcycle when a speeding tempo collided with him near Rawalpada Bridge in Dahisar, killing him on the spot.

The tempo driver who attempted to escape was intercepted and handed over to the police, he said.

The victim worked as a food delivery service provider and earned Rs 37,607 per month, the counsel said.

The victim's family had filed a claim for Rs 70.26 lakh.

The judge in his order directed that Rs 21.56 lakh be paid to the widow, Rs 20 lakh to the child and Rs 10 lakh to the elderly mother of the deceased.

The award includes Rs 35.73 lakh towards loss of dependency, Rs 14.29 lakh for future prospects at 40 per cent, Rs 1.20 lakh consortium, loss of estate and Rs 33,000 for funeral expenses. PTI COR ARU ARU

Published April 16th, 2022 at 14:15 IST

