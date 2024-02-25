Advertisement

Palghar, Sep 16 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by a man residing in her neighbourhood here in Maharashtra following which she became pregnant, police said on Thursday.

The offence took place between January and May this year and the 20-year-old accused was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

The girl recently complained of abdominal pain following she was taken for a medical examination which revealed that she was pregnant, an official from Palghar district rural control room said.

Her parents filed a police complaint against the accused on Wednesday.

The man used to visit the girl's house and allegedly committed the offence when her parents were not around, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police added. PTI COR GK GK