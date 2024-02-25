English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 16th, 2021 at 11:20 IST

Maha: Man held for rape after teenage girl found pregnant in Palghar

Maha: Man held for rape after teenage girl found pregnant in Palghar

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Palghar, Sep 16 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by a man residing in her neighbourhood here in Maharashtra following which she became pregnant, police said on Thursday.

The offence took place between January and May this year and the 20-year-old accused was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

Advertisement

The girl recently complained of abdominal pain following she was taken for a medical examination which revealed that she was pregnant, an official from Palghar district rural control room said.

Her parents filed a police complaint against the accused on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The man used to visit the girl's house and allegedly committed the offence when her parents were not around, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police added. PTI COR GK GK

Advertisement

Published September 16th, 2021 at 11:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nani Promises Back-To-Back Celebrations In Theatres In Thank You Note

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  2. Varun's Pic With Sidharth, Shahid From WPL Opening Ceremony Goes Viral

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Bank Holidays March 2024: Banks Will Remain Shut For 14 Days

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Muslim Girl Develops Affinity for ‘Sanatan Dharma', Marries Hindu Man

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI needs 127 to register 2nd win

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo