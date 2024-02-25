English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 16th, 2021 at 15:02 IST

Maha: Man jumps from second floor over false alarm about police in Palghar; dies

A 35-year-old deputy sarpanch of a village jumped to death from the second floor of a building when a false alarm was raised about the police in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A 35-year-old deputy sarpanch of a village jumped to death from the second floor of a building when a false alarm was raised about the police in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when a group of villagers from Kasa had gathered to play cards in a building next to a Ganpati pandal, additional superintendent of police Prakash Gaikwad said.

Around 3 am, the watchman of the building raised an alarm that the police were on their way, and in panic, several of them jumped off the second floor, the official said.

Deputy sarpanch Raju Jagdev sustained severe wounds in his attempt to flee and subsequently died, while others who were injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Kasa police, the official said.

This was a case of false alarm, as the watchman mistook two persons approaching the building for policemen, when in fact the police did not come there at all, he added. 

Advertisement

Published September 16th, 2021 at 15:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nani Promises Back-To-Back Celebrations In Theatres In Thank You Note

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  2. Varun's Pic With Sidharth, Shahid From WPL Opening Ceremony Goes Viral

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Bank Holidays March 2024: Banks Will Remain Shut For 14 Days

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Muslim Girl Develops Affinity for ‘Sanatan Dharma', Marries Hindu Man

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI needs 127 to register 2nd win

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo