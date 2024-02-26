Advertisement

A 31-year-old man who rushed to the railway tracks near Dombivali station in Thane district to allegedly commit suicide was rescued by police after the control room got an alert, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10pm on Wednesday, said Dombivali railway police station senior inspector Mukesh Dhage.

"The man's kin were called to the police station and the domestic dispute was solved, after which he went back to his home in Kopar Road," he added.