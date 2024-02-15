English
Updated April 11th, 2022 at 19:22 IST

Maha: Medical official held for taking Rs 500 as bribe for injection

Press Trust Of India
Palghar, Apr 11 (PTI) A Class I medical official was arrested on Monday in Palghar district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 500, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Sharad Vikas Gaikwad (44), attached to the primary health centre in Tarapur here, had demanded Rs 500 each for five injections that needed to be given to the complainant's sister-in-law, ACB Palghar unit Superintendent of Police Navnath Jagtap told PTI.

"He had taken Rs 1,500 for three injections and was held in a trap while taking Rs 500 for the fourth. He was arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions," the SP said. PTI COR BNM BNM

Published April 11th, 2022 at 19:22 IST

