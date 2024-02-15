Updated April 11th, 2022 at 19:22 IST
Maha: Medical official held for taking Rs 500 as bribe for injection
Maha: Medical official held for taking Rs 500 as bribe for injection
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Palghar, Apr 11 (PTI) A Class I medical official was arrested on Monday in Palghar district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 500, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.
Sharad Vikas Gaikwad (44), attached to the primary health centre in Tarapur here, had demanded Rs 500 each for five injections that needed to be given to the complainant's sister-in-law, ACB Palghar unit Superintendent of Police Navnath Jagtap told PTI.
Advertisement
"He had taken Rs 1,500 for three injections and was held in a trap while taking Rs 500 for the fourth. He was arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions," the SP said. PTI COR BNM BNM
Advertisement
Published April 11th, 2022 at 19:22 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Commander Sacked by Putin?World16 minutes ago
BlueStone Jewellery plans for IPOWeb Stories18 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.