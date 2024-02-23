English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 21st, 2021 at 18:16 IST

Maha: Minor gang-raped in Parbhani; commits suicide

Maha: Minor gang-raped in Parbhani; commits suicide

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons, and died after consuming poison following the attack in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, police said on Tuesday.

Two minor boys were among the accused apprehended for allegedly raping the girl, who consumed poison on September 14 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday evening, an official said.

Advertisement

According to the police, the alleged incident took place in Sonpeth area on September 12, and the girl consumed poison two days later, the official said.

In her statement to the police on September 18, the girl said that she had attempted to take her own life as a result of the rape, he said.

Advertisement

One of the accused was known to the victim and the trio had also stalked her two years ago, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered an FIR against the trio under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI DC ARU ARU

Advertisement

Published September 21st, 2021 at 18:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

an hour ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

2 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

4 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

5 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

5 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

7 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

7 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vande Bharat to Reach 160 kmph on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route by March

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Debutant Akash Deep delighted after fulfilling late father's dream

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. Delhi: Schoolboy Dies After Allegedly Being Thrashed by Unknown Persons

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. ‘Advertisement Against BJP’: Court Summons RaGa, Top K'taka Cong Leaders

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. Woman, Cheated on Matrimony Site Via TV Anchor's Fake ID, Abducts Him

    India News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo