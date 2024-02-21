Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 23:52 IST

Maha: Missing girl found in Thane

A nine-year-old girl who had gone missing in Bhivandi tehsil of the district four days ago was reunited with her family on Thursday, police said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The girl had gone missing from outside her house in Nadi Naka area on September 19, said senior police inspector A B Honmane.

The crime branch of district police traced the girl to a woman's house at Savande village, he said.

The woman told police that she had taken the girl home for her safety after seeing her loitering alone on the street, the officer said.

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 23:52 IST

