Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 23:52 IST
Maha: Missing girl found in Thane
A nine-year-old girl who had gone missing in Bhivandi tehsil of the district four days ago was reunited with her family on Thursday, police said.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
A nine-year-old girl who had gone missing in Bhivandi tehsil of the district four days ago was reunited with her family on Thursday, police said.
The girl had gone missing from outside her house in Nadi Naka area on September 19, said senior police inspector A B Honmane.
The crime branch of district police traced the girl to a woman's house at Savande village, he said.
The woman told police that she had taken the girl home for her safety after seeing her loitering alone on the street, the officer said.
Advertisement
Published September 23rd, 2021 at 23:52 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Google paid an employee 300% hikeWeb Stories14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.