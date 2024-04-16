Advertisement

Chandrapur, Mar 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has announced a special concession in room bookings for women at Tadoba on the occasion of international women's day.

As per a release issued by the District Information Office, Chandrapur, women can avail 50 per cent discount on accommodations between March 6 and March 10.

The concession scheme for women is being implemented under the guidance of state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Minister of State for Tourism Aditi Tatkare.

The MTDC has over 30 tourist residences and restaurants in the state and more than 1,000 lodges.

The concession will not be applicable for tourist accommodations rented by the corporation. Reservations made under this concession cannot be cancelled, the release stated.

It will also be mandatory for women who have a reservation in their name to be present at the tourist accommodation with their identity card, it said. PTI COR ARU ARU