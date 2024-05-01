Updated December 14th, 2021 at 18:44 IST
Maha: MUV overturns at Malshej Ghat, 13 injured
Thirteen people were injured, of whom three were in serious condition, after a multi utility vehicle overturned in Malshej Ghat in Murbad area of Thane district on Tuesday morning, police said.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A Tokawade police station official said the MUV was on its way from Ale Phata to Kalyan when it overturned at Vaishakahre turning and veered off the road.
"The injured, including three seriously wounded, have been hospitalised. A probe into the incident is underway," he added.
Published December 14th, 2021 at 18:44 IST