Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 15th, 2021 at 21:06 IST

Maha: Nashik adds 103 new COVID-19 cases; 65 recoveries

Maha: Nashik adds 103 new COVID-19 cases; 65 recoveries

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Nashik, Sep 15 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,06,985, after 103 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official said.

At least 65 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, he said.

Advertisement

With this, the toll stood at 8,607 and the count of recoveries reached 3,97,499, the official said.

As many as 25,17,974 swabs have been tested in the district till date, of which 4,380 were examined during the day, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

Advertisement

Published September 15th, 2021 at 21:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

an hour ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

4 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

4 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

4 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

4 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deepika Takes Over BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet In Sequin Sabyasachi Saree

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  2. Demise of Alexei Navalny: What is Sudden Death Syndrome?

    World31 minutes ago

  3. 'Ready For Battle of Kurukshetra?' Asks JM Reddy As He Sounds Poll Bugle

    Lok Sabha Elections33 minutes ago

  4. 'I am very happy': Gopichand on India's women's historic gold

    Sports 35 minutes ago

  5. Deepika Padukone Debuts At BAFTA Awards 2024

    Web Stories40 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo