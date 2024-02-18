Updated September 15th, 2021 at 21:06 IST
Maha: Nashik adds 103 new COVID-19 cases; 65 recoveries
Nashik, Sep 15 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,06,985, after 103 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official said.
At least 65 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, he said.
With this, the toll stood at 8,607 and the count of recoveries reached 3,97,499, the official said.
As many as 25,17,974 swabs have been tested in the district till date, of which 4,380 were examined during the day, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU
September 15th, 2021
